Emerald ash borer confirmed in Montpelier

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier officials say the invasive emerald ash borer has arrived in the Capitol City.

The beetles burrow into and eventually kill ash trees. Local officials say they recently identified it and are now urging people to become familiar with the symptoms and signs. Bark on ash trees may be ripped away or there may be markings or exit holes. If it’s in the early stages, trees can also be injected with pesticides.

“The insect can fly one to two miles every year, so we expect it to spread every year from those known directions. So, it’s a matter of where traps may be hung and where people have their eyes open and can report those signs and symptoms and can report those findings,” said Josh Halman with the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.

The invasive arrived in Vermont in 2018 and has been spreading ever since. If you see the pest, you can report it to the state.

