Equestrians take part in fair gymkhana event

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - There was no horsing around at a fast-paced riding event Friday at the fairgrounds in Essex Junction. Skilled equestrians showed off their stuff in a fast-paced Gymkhana competition.

Gymkhana is where riders put their trust in their horses to run through a series of turns and maneuvers. There are patterns and the riders have to do those as fast as they can. The goal is to have the lowest time.

Riders say it’s a lot of training to get ready. Riders have to get their horses to understand and respond to certain cues. Riders say they know they’re going too fast when things start to fall apart, so they really need to have a strong bond with their horse.

McKayla Chilcote of Colchester says that if your horse listens to you at slow speeds, they’re more likely to listen to you when you go a lot faster. “Sometimes people start out slow and they build their way up and they just, it’s fun. We enjoy going fast. It’s just you don’t know how fast you’re really going until you’re walking out the gate and you have a really fast time,” she said.

Chilcote, who was there taking photos, is also a rider. She says it’s been a while since she’s done these kinds of events like Gymkhana and barrel racing. She’s trying to work on a new horse she hopes will one day be able to compete. But she captures the images so that the riders who are competing can have some action shots.

