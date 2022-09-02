Equestrians take part in fair gymkhana event

Gymkhana event at the Champlain Valley Fair Friday.
Gymkhana event at the Champlain Valley Fair Friday.(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - There was no horsing around at a fast-paced riding event Friday at the fairgrounds in Essex Junction. Skilled equestrians showed off their stuff in a fast-paced Gymkhana competition.

Gymkhana is where riders put their trust in their horses to run through a series of turns and maneuvers. There are patterns and the riders have to do those as fast as they can. The goal is to have the lowest time.

Riders say it’s a lot of training to get ready. Riders have to get their horses to understand and respond to certain cues. Riders say they know they’re going too fast when things start to fall apart, so they really need to have a strong bond with their horse.

McKayla Chilcote of Colchester says that if your horse listens to you at slow speeds, they’re more likely to listen to you when you go a lot faster. “Sometimes people start out slow and they build their way up and they just, it’s fun. We enjoy going fast. It’s just you don’t know how fast you’re really going until you’re walking out the gate and you have a really fast time,” she said.

Chilcote, who was there taking photos, is also a rider. She says it’s been a while since she’s done these kinds of events like Gymkhana and barrel racing. She’s trying to work on a new horse she hopes will one day be able to compete. But she captures the images so that the riders who are competing can have some action shots.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to...
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
Surveillance photo of suspect who broke into South Burlington home
Caught on Camera: Man breaks into South Burlington home
Lowell man charged with causing fatal crash
File photo
Firewood prices ramp up around region
An inmate who tried to escape from the prison in Springfield last week will face charges. -...
Police release identity of inmate who tried to escape Vt. prison

Latest News

Friday Weathercast
Friday Weathercast
Vt. campaign fundraising slows to a trickle ahead of November election
WEATHERIZATION
File photo
Burlington rental weatherization mandate enters 2nd phase