NY officials offer tips to avoid child identity theft

Children are more prone to identity theft and experts offer advice on how to prevent identity theft and spot it if it occurred
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Identity theft disproportionately impacts children and New York officials are offering tips on how to spot it and avoid it.

In recognition of National Child Identity Theft Awareness Day Monday, New York’s Division of Consumer Protection is urging parents to take steps to prevent their child’s identity from being stolen. The secretary of state says it’s 35 times more likely to happen to a child than an adult. One reason is the digital world children are growing up in with excessive screen time, social media, remote learning, and online buying.

Some warning signs include any communication addressed to children from the IRS, pre-approved credit card offers in your child’s name, or collection calls naming your child.

Officials say certain steps can be taken to protect children, including restricting online access, freezing children’s credit, safeguarding social security cards and other documents, and immediately addressing fraudulent activity.

