Fair fun: Cat visits with the draft horses

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Part of the fun at the Champlain Valley Fair is seeing some of the large animals, including draft horses.

Whiskey and Governor, Boss and Esther, and JoJo and Ivy made up the draft horse contingent for Friday’s parade. They are all from Sugar Ridge in Danville and they’re huge, averaging about 2,100 pounds -- a little over a ton. Whiskey, their tallest, is 19 hands, or about 6-foot-4.

We watched him getting a bath and he was very chill about the whole thing. Fortunately, their owners say they’re all pretty well behaved. They only have show draft horses at the fair, but a lot of farmers or loggers have working draft horses that are often a bit shorter and stockier. They pull wagons, carts, logs, and help with haying. They say just about anything you can do with a tractor you can do with a horse.

The Sugar Ridge crew has already picked up a couple of blue ribbons. They’re a little spoiled and go to Florida for the winter. Not a bad life.

