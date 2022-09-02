Fair fun: Cat visits with the draft horses

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Part of the fun at the Champlain Valley Fair is seeing some of the large animals, including draft horses.

Whiskey and Governor, Boss and Esther, and JoJo and Ivy made up the draft horse contingent for Friday’s parade. They are all from Sugar Ridge in Danville and they’re huge, averaging about 2,100 pounds -- a little over a ton. Whiskey, their tallest, is 19 hands, or about 6-foot-4.

We watched him getting a bath and he was very chill about the whole thing. Fortunately, their owners say they’re all pretty well behaved. They only have show draft horses at the fair, but a lot of farmers or loggers have working draft horses that are often a bit shorter and stockier. They pull wagons, carts, logs, and help with haying. They say just about anything you can do with a tractor you can do with a horse.

The Sugar Ridge crew has already picked up a couple of blue ribbons. They’re a little spoiled and go to Florida for the winter. Not a bad life.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to...
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
Surveillance photo of suspect who broke into South Burlington home
Caught on Camera: Man breaks into South Burlington home
Lowell man charged with causing fatal crash
File photo
Firewood prices ramp up around region
An inmate who tried to escape from the prison in Springfield last week will face charges. -...
Police release identity of inmate who tried to escape Vt. prison

Latest News

Richmond farm offering sunflower strolls, wagon rides
Gymkhana event at the Champlain Valley Fair Friday.
Equestrians take part in fair gymkhana event
Friday Weathercast
Friday Weathercast
Vt. campaign fundraising slows to a trickle ahead of November election