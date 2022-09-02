The Flying Cortes Family takes to the sky

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The fair has come to town -- and maybe a bit of the circus with it. Trapeze artists took to the heights Friday on the midway.

The Flying Cortes Spectacular is back for a third year, wowing audiences with daring feats of strength and skill. For these artists, trapeze work runs in their blood.

“We’re four generations -- my brother and myself -- and my nephews are eight generations on their mother’s side, so our family has been doing flying trapeze for 50 years or so,” said Alexander Cortes.

The family travel with circuses and fairs across the country and the world, collecting accolades as they go, and bringing on new team members from outside the family to add to the show.

“We love traveling, that’s part of the perks of it is, we get to travel and see everything. So, every state and every country that you go to is very different,” Cortes said.

The places and audiences may be different, but their show usually contains the same key elements. Cortes says it varies depending on their lineup, as well as the weather. For instance, in Thursday’s cooler weather, they had to ditch some of their fancier tricks. “We have to take them out because once temperatures get a certain degree, your hands get cold and his hands get cold and we don’t want to miss and slip out of that. We want to stay safe,” he said.

This means Friday’s warm temps and sunshine were just right for performing daring twists, flips, and catches. And they say the more animated their audience, the better. “Obviously we like them to hoot and holler and scream and applaud for us. We want them to have a good time,” Cortes said.

Audience members we saw were impressed, including seven-year-old Liam Brault from Randolph. “The coolest thing was... Everything,” he said.

They’ll be back again performing Friday night at 7 p.m. and on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.