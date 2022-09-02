Former Clinton County deputy sheriff mounts write-in campaign against ex-boss

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new race is shaping up sheriff in Clinton County, New York. While the deadline has passed to make it on the ballot, former Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy Chelsea Warick has mounted a write-in campaign to challenge her former boss.

“It’s been a whirlwind for sure,” said Chelsea Warick, who had served in the department for nearly 10 years before she quit last month, alleging she faced sexual harassment and discrimination on the job. She has called for Sheriff David Favro’s resignation.

“Decided I have the qualifications to do it and I might as well be the one who steps up instead of trying to ask someone else to do it,” Warwick said.

She says her years as a deputy and her experience on the U.S. Marshalls Task Force, as a school resource officer, working on investigations in the jail, and working in admin at the department make her a good fit for the job. She is currently going to school for her CPA, too, which she said would help with the budgetary and financial parts of the job. “Really touched parts of every position and things within the department,” she said.

Warwick says after she went public with her allegations, the feedback from the community is what sold her on running for the job. “Everyone seems to want hope,” she said.

“Well, obviously she is a disgruntled ex-employee. I look forward to the opportunity to showcase the many successes and enhancements that we’ve made at the department over the last two decades,” said Sheriff David Favro, who is hoping voters return him to office for a sixth term, a position he’s held for the last 20 years.

Favro says he plans to showcase the progressive changes made in the department under his tenure. “I love the job. I love getting up in the morning and getting into work and doing what I need to do, the day-to-day challenges. We have a lot of really exciting programs that I’ve started, some grants that we’ve worked on -- a couple that have just come through -- and want to see them through and make sure they are completed,” he said.

“I think they need a new administration, said Michael Thomas, a Warwick supporter who says he was going to run himself but instead decided to lend his support. “I think we can pull it off. A lot of people I know want changes.”

Warick says that if elected she would make sure all employees working under her feel safe at work and that harassment and discrimination will not be tolerated. “Having a sheriff that isn’t aware of what’s going on in his, in their department isn’t appropriate,” she said.

In reality, Warick faces an improbable task. Favreau, a well-known incumbent, will be the only name on the ballot. Warick will need thousands of voters not only to believe in her but to show up on Election Day and write-in her name, something that history shows almost never succeeds.

