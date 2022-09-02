Garlic Town USA returns to Bennington Saturday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Garlic Town USA will be stinking up Bennington once again this year.

Saturday’s festival is expected to attract thousands. Last year, organizers say 8,000 turned out to taste all things garlic in unique combinations like fudge and vodka.

Upwards of 130 vendors are expected and visitors can also check out live bands, beer, and food trucks.

Alexandra Montgomery spoke to Matt Harrington with the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce about what to expect.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to...
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
Surveillance photo of suspect who broke into South Burlington home
Caught on Camera: Man breaks into South Burlington home
Lowell man charged with causing fatal crash
File photo
Firewood prices ramp up around region
An inmate who tried to escape from the prison in Springfield last week will face charges. -...
Police release identity of inmate who tried to escape Vt. prison

Latest News

$4.5M in grants awarded to Northern Vermont University first-generation students
John Quinn/File
Quinn to step down from Vt. Agency of Digital Services
2 NY teens in pickup crash die after contacting live wires
Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the monkeypox vaccine
Monkeypox vaccine available for select Vermonters