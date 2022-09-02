Garlic Town USA returns to Bennington Saturday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Garlic Town USA will be stinking up Bennington once again this year.

Saturday’s festival is expected to attract thousands. Last year, organizers say 8,000 turned out to taste all things garlic in unique combinations like fudge and vodka.

Upwards of 130 vendors are expected and visitors can also check out live bands, beer, and food trucks.

Alexandra Montgomery spoke to Matt Harrington with the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce about what to expect.

