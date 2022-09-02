Human Monkeypox Virus vaccines available for select Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Appointments are being offered for the Human Monkeypox Virus vaccine.

The Vermont Department of Health said Vermonters who identify as gay, bisexual, and other men or trans people who have sex with men, and who had or expect to have more than one sexual partner, are eligible for vaccination.

Limited appointments are offered at Health Offices around the state.

Appointments can also be made at clinics like Planned Parenthood and the Community Health Centers of Burlington.

The vaccine is given in two doses, four weeks apart.

Vermont has three confirmed cases of Human Monkeypox Virus and there are 18,000 cases nationally.

