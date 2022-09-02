Quinn to step down from Vt. Agency of Digital Services

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott Friday announced that John Quinn will step down as the state’s first Secretary of Digital Services later this month to work in the private sector.

Quinn was appointed in 2017 after the creation of the new state agency created to better coordinate IT efforts across state government and save money. The governor’s office says the agency was instrumental in the response to the pandemic, creating over 30 new digital government programs including the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Application, which they say was one of the fastest efforts in the country to get checks out to struggling Vermonters.

They say the agency has saved taxpayers over $30 million by reducing applications, better-utilizing resources, and leveraging the state’s buying power for major IT contracts.

Quinn, who kept a fairly low profile in state government, was cited by police last month after an embarrassing parking dispute with another driver in Montpelier.

Officials say Deputy Secretary Shawn Nailor will lead the agency until a permanent secretary is named.

