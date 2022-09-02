Quinn to step down from Vt. Agency of Digital Services

John Quinn/File
John Quinn/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott Friday announced that John Quinn will step down as the state’s first Secretary of Digital Services later this month to work in the private sector.

Quinn was appointed in 2017 after the creation of the new state agency created to better coordinate IT efforts across state government and save money. The governor’s office says the agency was instrumental in the response to the pandemic, creating over 30 new digital government programs including the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Application, which they say was one of the fastest efforts in the country to get checks out to struggling Vermonters.

They say the agency has saved taxpayers over $30 million by reducing applications, better-utilizing resources, and leveraging the state’s buying power for major IT contracts.

Quinn, who kept a fairly low profile in state government, was cited by police last month after an embarrassing parking dispute with another driver in Montpelier.

Officials say Deputy Secretary Shawn Nailor will lead the agency until a permanent secretary is named.

Related Story:

Vt. digital services secretary cited after parking dispute

Vt. Department of Labor IT upgrade gets greenlight

Vt. lawmakers to consider governor’s IT upgrade proposal

Outdated IT systems plague Vermont government

Digital services agency seeks more funding for cyberthreats

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to...
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
Surveillance photo of suspect who broke into South Burlington home
Caught on Camera: Man breaks into South Burlington home
Lowell man charged with causing fatal crash
File photo
Firewood prices ramp up around region
An inmate who tried to escape from the prison in Springfield last week will face charges. -...
Police release identity of inmate who tried to escape Vt. prison

Latest News

$4.5M in grants awarded to Northern Vermont University first-generation students
2 NY teens in pickup crash die after contacting live wires
Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the monkeypox vaccine
Monkeypox vaccine available for select Vermonters
File photo
NY officials offer tips to avoid child identity theft