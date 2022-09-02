Richmond farm offering sunflower strolls, wagon rides

Farr Farms in Richmond is hosting their sunflower walk for a second year.
Farr Farms in Richmond is hosting their sunflower walk for a second year.
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Those looking for a little sunshine in their lives need look no further than Richmond.

Farr Farms is hosting its sunflower walk for a second year. It’s four acres of flowers, and the pollinators are loving it.

Erin Farr says people often ask how they get so many in a tight space. She says it’s because of the type of seed they use. “We plant an oil seed variety, which is something they would use to press for sunflower oil or the sunflowers you would eat. So, we grow that variety and it has a very short bloom period because its intention --in the end-- is for food consumption,” she said.

Farr plans to press the flowers for oil.

It costs $5 for the walk and kids five and under are free. The trail through the flowers takes about 15 to 20 minutes and there is a shorter walk as well for those not able to do the whole stroll. They are expected to go for just another week or two.

