State police break ground for new Williston barracks

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall.

State police leaders and other officials broke ground Friday on the new barracks. Officials say it will be the largest barracks in the state and will house special teams vehicles and a 911 call-taking site.

“This field station will not only impact Chittenden County, it will impact all of northern Vermont -- given its resources and base, with the communications center and emergency team response out of here -- but it will also extend to the rest of the state. It will house equipment and resources here that will be responding all over Vermont,” said VSP Director Colonel Matt Birmingham.

He says upgrades will also help the VSP keep up as law enforcement evolves.

