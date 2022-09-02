Travelers take to the highway for last gasp of summer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Travelers are expected to hit the highway this Labor Day weekend, but high gas prices continue to modify some folks’ plans.

“Sixty percent of Americans said that high gas prices and inflation were affecting their summer travel and they were going to travel less in summer and through Labor Day, and 80% said they needed to save money,” said Daniel Goodman with AAA Northern New England.

Saving money is the goal for many people we spoke to preparing for the final big weekend that signals the end of summer. And although gas prices have been going down, some people say it hasn’t been quite enough. “I was supposed to go down to New Hampshire last week to see some friends, and because of the gas prices -- I usually go every year and we are not this year,” said Tyler Bullis of Grand Isle.

AAA says although prices are considered high to most people right now, this is the lowest we have seen prices in many weeks. “There is relief at the pump for Labor Day weekend, and you know its a direct relation to what we are seeing a barrel of oil traded at. Today’s traded at $91- $92 a barrel. In the middle of June, early July it was traded at $120,” Goodman said.

“I’m going to a wedding in the northern part of the state. That’s exciting and I’m glad that gas prices have come down so it isn’t such a strain on just traveling that far,” said Janet Peryea of Underhill.

“We were on a cancellation list in Maine and we got a call, so we are heading there. $3.90 for gas here, but coming back it will be a lot less in Maine and New Hampshire, so that will be the only benefit,” said David Duell.

AAA says to take caution while driving -- especially at night -- and make sure you have a full tank of gas.

