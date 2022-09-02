Vt. campaign fundraising slows to a trickle ahead of November election

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With just over two months until the November election, the amount of money being raised by those seeking statewide office pales in comparison to previous elections.

In any given year, candidates running for governor would be on their way to raising about a million dollars but the candidates this year have raised a fraction of that. According to the latest campaign filings, Governor Phil Scott raised over $67,000 in the last month and spent only about $1,400. This campaign cycle he’s raised only about $120,000 total.

His challenger, Democrat Brenda Siegel raised some $44,000 in the last month and spent about $1,500. She has raised about $103,000 in total.

Middlebury College political science professor Bert Johnson says it’s been so quiet on the fundraising front because the races aren’t considered competitive. He compares it to the 2020 election between Governor Scott and David Zuckerman. “Both governor candidates had raised double or triple the amount they have spent so far and that was before the fall campaign really started,” he said.

In the race for lieutenant governor, Republican state Senator Joe Benning and David Zuckerman both came out on top in their primaries and spent most of their cash. Benning raised about $13,000 and spent $2,800 and Zuckerman raised about $42,000 and spent $57,000.

There’s always a chance that fundraising could take off if a big national donor like the National Republican or Democratic Governor’s Association steps in, but johnson says those organizations only intervene in competitive races.

Democrat Mike Pieicak raised over $100,000 in his virtually uncontested bid for treasurer and added another $8,000 this cycle. Johnson says this seemingly gratuitous fundraising shows where he gets his support from and gives insights into where his political ambitions may lie.

