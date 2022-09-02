Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s state parks are nearly at capacity for camping this Labor Day weekend.

As of noon Friday, only eight of the state’s 55 parks had any campsites left and officials said those with spots left only had one or two remaining.

With 2,200 campsites across the state, officials say they typically sell out on this weekend every year as people cap off the summer season.

“Our state parks are just the most beautiful natural areas in Vermont, full of unique natural resources and cultural resources. And so if you’re looking for a family-friendly place to go outside and just reconnect together, whether you want to hike or relax, state parks are just the perfect setting for that,” said Rebecca Roy with Vermont State Parks.

She says visitation is up 8% this year compared to last year as they edge toward one million visitors.

