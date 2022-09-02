VTrans I-89 culvert repairs aimed at future climate resiliency

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Work continues on Interstate 89 in Richmond on a major project to repair a culvert that undermined a section of the highway earlier this year. It’s part of an effort to not only make repairs but build resiliency for a changing climate.

Massive metal sheets coming out of the ground on I-89 in Richmond are part of a massive culvert repair that started back in June and that VTrans officials say remains on track, 50 feet under the roadway and out of sight from motorists above.

“You can imagine a pipe 50 feet below the interstate is difficult to get to,” said VTrans’ James Lacroix. He says workers on site have to move methodically because as they go deeper, they have to ensure safety. “That is still occurring and is expected to be finished within the next couple of weeks and then they can actually set the culvert.”

The new culvert going in under the southbound is bigger and better -- a concrete box instead of the typical metal pipe -- and able to take on more water. “We expect this to be a 100-year solution,” Lacroix said.

“We learned a lot at VTrans and throughout the state in terms of how we deal with these large-scale weather events,” said Kevin Marshia with VTran’s Asset Management Bureau. He says after Tropical Storm Irene rolled through 11 years ago, they now pay closer attention to handling larger amounts of water to protect roads. There are now 675 large metal culverts that are more than six feet in Vermont’s network and over 48,000 that are less than six feet. All are inspected on a schedule and the ones that need more attention get fixed first. And when they make the repairs, they go bigger. “When we are putting something back, whether it be a culvert or a bridge, we are looking at the designed flood, the designed flows, and we have increased those to make sure the structures we are putting in are more resilient for the future.”

Marshia says it’s about looking to a wetter future. He says they no partner with the Agency of Natural Resources to collaborate on project planning and look for vulnerabilities where roads and waterways meet. “One of the things we are doing is building more resilient infrastructure,” he said.

Back in Richmond, the other half of the culvert under the northbound lane will need to be done in the future, but the timeline for that hasn’t been determined. The current work is expected to be completed in early November

