BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Labor Day weekend will start with partly sunny skies on Saturday. It will be the best day of the weekend with warm temperatures and low humidity. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s. We’ll see some clouds return to the region on Saturday night, but skies will remain dry. Look for the chance of a few showers on Sunday morning, under mostly cloudy skies.

The second half of the weekend is looking a bit more unsettled. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Sunday and Monday with the chance for a passing shower or two. After the warm start to the weekend, temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the low 70s. Clouds will likely linger into the start of Tuesday with highs a few degrees warmer, in the mid 70s.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will be back heading into the middle of next week. Skies will be mostly sunny on Wednesday and Thursday with highs getting back into the upper 70s and low 80s. Temperatures remain a few degrees above average for the end of the week with partly sunny skies on Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low 80s.

Have a great weekend!

