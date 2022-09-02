BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! It seems like we turned the page on the calendar to September, and just like that . . . we went straight into fall weather with those cool temperatures yesterday and this morning. But we have plenty of summer weather still ahead of us.

With high pressure overhead, we will have a bright, sunny day today. With the sun still strong this time of year, it will warm up quickly after a chilly start to the day.

The Labor Day weekend - often considered to be the unofficial end to the summer season - will start out very summerlike on Saturday with lots of sunshine and warmer than normal temperatures (normal high for Burlington is now 78°). But things will change for the rest of the holiday weekend. A cold front will be coming down from north to south on Sunday with a few, scattered showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, especially later on Sunday in our central & southern areas. That front may stall out just to our south and wobble around for a while, bringing the chance for showers again on Monday for Labor Day.

That frontal system will drift out of here by Tuesday, and we will warm back up again with lots of sunshine through mid-week.

Take MAX Advantage of the nice, sunny, summer weather over the next couple of days. Then do some shower-dodging on Sunday & Monday. -Gary

