Attorney General warns of student loan relief scams

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Attorney General’s office is warning people seeking information about student loan relief to be aware of scams.

Last week, President Biden announced $10,000 in relief for borrowers, and $20,000 in relief for Pell Grant recipients.

Staff with the state’s Consumer Assistance Program say the new initiative is an opportunity for scammers to take for granted. They say you should be aware of unsolicited emails or phone calls about your student loans. Any real information about receiving relief will come from your official loan servicer, and they will never charge you extra money.

“Any time a new program is offered, scammers will try to take advantage. This happened with COVID-19 relief efforts, it happened with PPP loans. There are people out there who are up to no good and are trying to take your personal information,” Christopher Curtis of the Vermont Consumer Assistance Program said.

The freeze on student loans has been pushed to the end of the year. Curtis also says Vermonters should be strategic, and not be pushed into making rash decisions about loan forgiveness.

