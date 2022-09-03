Highgate woman faces charges after fatal crash on Rt. 78

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Highgate woman is now facing charges this morning after a fatal crash on Vt. Route 78 last month.

Police have arrested 53-year-old Amie Baker, of Highgate, for her involvement in the crash on August 10, 2022, that killed 17-year-old Kyle Benway of Swanton.

After a thorough investigation, Vermont state police say the alcohol consumed by Benway on the night of that crash, was supplied by Baker.

During the crash, Benway lost control of the car, went off the road, and flipped. He was ejected from the car -- and later died at the hospital.

Baker is charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor with death resulting, and is expected to appear in court later this month.

