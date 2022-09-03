Judge dismisses non-citizen voter suit

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Chittenden County Superior Court Samuel Hoar judge threw out a suit attempting to ban non-citizen filed against the City of Winooski. The judge cited a similar case in Montpelier that was also dismissed. The plaintiffs argue for disallowing non-citizen voting referencing the state constitution, but that only applies to state elections, not local ones.

Winooski Mayor Kristine Lott says she isn’t surprised a suit filed against the city in an effort to stop non-citizen voting was dismissed on Thursday. The suit was filed by one Winooski resident, along with a handful of Vermont GOP members, many of whom were also plaintiffs in the suit filed against Montpelier.

“I don’t think we would have pursued this charter change if we didn’t think it was legal to do so, or the legislature wouldn’t have approved it,” Lott said.

Hoar said the voter eligibility laid out in the state constitution only applies to state elections.

Constitutional law professor, Jared Carter, says the state constitution is clear.

“The Vermont Supreme Court and relevant law clearly says when it comes to municipal elections the legislature gets the last word,” Carter said.

The legislature approved the charter change to allow non-citizen voting in Winooski last year, they were first able to vote on town meeting day earlier this year.

“We have folks that are really engaged in our city and not able to have a voice and be part of the decision,” Lott said.

I reached out to the Vermont GOP and the plaintiffs legal representative on Friday afternoon and did not hear back.

They could take the case to the Vermont Supreme Court, but Carter says it’s likely to get thrown out there too.

