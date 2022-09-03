Juvenile hit by school bus in Hartford

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A juvenile was struck by a school bus, while being dropped off at a bus stop in Hartford.

Hartford Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of 1977 Woodstock Rd. on Friday.

According to police, The juvenile was treated on scene by Hartford Fire and transported to Dartmouth Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hartford Police tell Channel 3, the bus driver is not expected to face charges.

The remainder of the juveniles on the bus were safely transferred onto a second bus to continue on the bus route. The cause of the incident has not been determined at this time.

