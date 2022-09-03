Plymouth State University adapting courses to fit student needs

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (WCAX) - The president of Plymouth State University says the school is focused on interdisciplinary fields of study to combat dropping enrollment.

Enrollment at Plymouth State, like colleges across New England, is slightly down this year. College officials say that’s due to a variety of factors including fewer kids graduating from high school, and a strong job market.

President Donald Birx says higher education should match the needs of the real world, which he says will attract more students.

“Our education has to be based on the problems and the challenges that students are going to face when they get out into the world economy. And that is, they are all interdisciplinary,” President Birx said. “That are all across disciplines and you have got to understand how to apply what you have learned. And so these open laboratories focus as an interface between the students and what they are learning in the classroom and the outside environment in which they are going to live and work.”

The university is also focused on bringing in more outside companies and organizations to give students a real world experience while still in college.

