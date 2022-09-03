Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 105

BERKSHIRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Berkshire Friday.

According to the Enosburg Fire Chief, Mark Lacrose, a car and motorcycle crashed into each other on Route 105, near the Pine Cone Snack Shack.

Both vehicles caught on fire and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word on the condition of the other driver or cause of the crash.

