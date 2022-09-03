Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 105

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKSHIRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Berkshire Friday.

According to the Enosburg Fire Chief, Mark Lacrose, a car and motorcycle crashed into each other on Route 105, near the Pine Cone Snack Shack.

Both vehicles caught on fire and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word on the condition of the other driver or cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Champlain Valley Fair 2022
Champlain Valley Fair not immune to inflation
An inmate who tried to escape from the prison in Springfield last week will face charges. -...
Police release identity of inmate who tried to escape Vt. prison
A longtime Central Vermont holiday craft show is coming to an end. - File photo
Annual Barre craft show calling it quits
File photo
Shortage of para-educators forcing schools to keep some students home
Lowell man charged with causing fatal crash

Latest News

Surveillance photos of man who robbed TD Bank
Police looking for man who robbed TD Bank in Barton
Alwin Hathaway
A World War II soldier will be laid to rest in Hinesburg
Private Alwin Hathaway will be laid to rest in Hinesburg on Saturday
A World War II soldier will be laid to rest in Hinesburg
Judge dismisses non-citizen voting suit in Winooski
Judge dismisses non-citizen suit