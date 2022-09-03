Police looking for man who robbed TD Bank in Barton

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is on the run after robbing the TD Bank in Barton.

Police release surveillance photos of the suspect who they believe entered into the Main Street branch and ran away with cash.

Police say it happened around 6:00 p.m. Friday when the man entered into the bank, demanded cash and left with an undisclosed amount.

The man was last seen heading south on Main Street. He is described as a shorter white male, wearing a red sweatshirt, black hat, and gray pants.

If you recognize him call Derby State Police Barracks at (802) 334-8881.

