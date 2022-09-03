What to do: Saturday, September 3

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events in our region for Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Northfield is hosting its annual Labor Day Celebration this weekend. From 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in downtown Northfield, there will be performances, food vendors, crafts, game booths, and more.

Live entertainment includes a fire show, puppet show, interactive wildlife show, street dances, and an aerial circus act. There is also an early morning 5K and kids’ Fun Run.

Pack your bags and head down to Garlic Town, USA!

Bennington is providing a weekend of garlicky fun with sidewalk sales, live bands, food and drink specials, and a variety of family activities.

There will also be specialty garlic growers, craft vendors, and demonstrations from 10:00 a.m. and 5 p.m. This is a time-honored tradition in New England, and organizers say it’s “always a stinkin’ good time.”

You could also check out the 17th Annual Plymouth Folk and Blues Festival.

The President Calvin Coolidge Historic Site is hosting a two day festival of folk and blues music in Plymouth Notch.

From 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. you can find locally and internationally known musicians plucking away in the pure country air of the historic site.

Admission is free, though donations are welcome. This festival has been selected by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce as a Top 10 Fall Event of the year.

