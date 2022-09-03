Wheelock man facing several charges for disorderly conduct

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHEELOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - A Wheelock man faces several charges after police say he obstructed a roadway and threatened several people with a gun.

According to Vermont State Police, 46 year old Jeremy Currier constructed a man-made barrier on Burroughs Road in Wheelock on Friday. Currier confronted a person who tried to remove the road block and threatened several people looking to continue down the road.

Police say when Currier exited his home holding a gun, they used what they call, “less lethal impact munitions” to de-escalate, as he refused to follow commands.

Currier was arrested and faces several charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

It was discovered that Currier also had a warrant on an unrelated criminal charge.

