A World War II soldier will be laid to rest in Hinesburg

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A Hinesburg man who died in World War II will finally be laid to rest next to this family in Vermont.

78 years after his death, Alwin Hathaway will be buried in the Hinesburg Cemetery with family looking on. Hathaway was missing in action in Germany, after an artillery barrage in 1944.

Since then, the army has been working to identify the remains of the service members. It was not until Hathaway’s sister and niece submitted DNA evidence, that they were able to make the connection.

“I think everybody is really appreciative of that the amount of work that the military goes through to identify those remains is incredible, we’ve got a book that’s half an inch thick of all the forensics and all the studies, they’ve pinpointed exactly where he was when they found him” said Patrick Poulin, a member of the Hathaway family.

Hathaway’s remains were flown into Boston last week and were given an escort up to Vermont.

Private Hathaway will be laid to rest Saturday at the Hinesburg Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.

A World War II soldier will be laid to rest in Hinesburg
