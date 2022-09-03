Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be more summer-like, with partly sunny skies, and highs in the low 80s. A slow-moving cold front will start to affect the region overnight, with some showers north. Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies. The front will bring scattered showers, especially south. There is the chance for thunderstorms south. High temperatures will range from the 60s near the Canadian border, to the low 80s near the Massachusetts border. A low pressure will then ride along the front and bring additional showers for Labor Day, especially south. It will be on the cool side, with highs in the 60s.

Pleasant weather is expected for the remainder of the workweek, with dry weather Tuesday through Friday. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 70s, then we’ll get into the low 80s for Thursday and Friday. Lows will be generally in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Champlain Valley Fair 2022
Champlain Valley Fair not immune to inflation
An inmate who tried to escape from the prison in Springfield last week will face charges. -...
Police release identity of inmate who tried to escape Vt. prison
A longtime Central Vermont holiday craft show is coming to an end. - File photo
Annual Barre craft show calling it quits
2 NY teens in pickup crash die after contacting live wires
File photo
Shortage of para-educators forcing schools to keep some students home

Latest News

Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
WCAX Max Advantage Forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast