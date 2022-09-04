Burlington Police investigating third homicide of year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are investigating after a homicide in City Hall Park.

According to Burlington police, officers responded to the area just before 12:45 this morning.

Acting chief Jon Murad says a 32-year-old was shot to death, and the incident appears to be targeted. Police are not releasing the victim’s name until family can be notified.

So far, no suspects have been identified.

According to police, this marks the 23rd gunfire incident so far this year, and the Queen City’s 3rd homicide.

The investigation is in its earliest stages. Burlington Police were assisted by Vermont State Police, South Burlington Police, and UVM Police.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.