Health experts say Monkeypox could be slowing down

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local infectious disease expert says there’s some encouraging signs human Monkeypox virus cases are slowing down.

Nationwide there are more than 18,000 cases of m-pox. In Vermont, there are three confirmed cases and 22 in New Hampshire.

UVMMC Infectious Disease doctor Tim Lahey says there are some signs things are trending in the right direction.

“I feel grateful that Vermont is now distributing the Monkeypox vaccine and there are some signs in New York City and elsewhere that the vaccination drives and behavior modifications are starting to slow Monkeypox down,” Dr. Lahey said.

The Vermont Health Department just expanded vaccine eligibility to Vermonters who identify as gay, bisexual, and other men or trans people who have sex with men, who had or expect to have more than one sexual partner.

