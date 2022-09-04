Old coins worth nearly $300,000 found under floorboards

An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.(Spink & Son)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An English household literally uncovered a buried treasure and they’ll likely get a pretty penny for it.

During a renovation of their 18th century home in 2019, the residents came across a salt-glazed earthenware cup stuck beneath the concrete and floorboards.

An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.(Spink & Son)

When they looked inside, they discovered more than 260 gold coins.

The auction house Spink & Son issued a statement calling this one of the largest hoards of 17th and 18th century English gold coins ever confirmed in Britain.

An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.(Spink & Son)

They said the coins could be worth nearly $300,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Hall Park homicide
Burlington Police investigating third homicide of year
Highgate woman arrested following fatal crash in Aug.
Highgate woman faces charges after fatal crash on Rt. 78
Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 105
Juvenile hit by school bus, while being dropped off at bus stop in Hartford.
Juvenile hit by school bus in Hartford
Wheelock man facing several charges
Wheelock man facing several charges for disorderly conduct

Latest News

Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Indiana officer who was shot in head is moved to hospice
NYSP Investigating death in Plattsburgh Town
New York State Police investigating death in Plattsburgh Town
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East...
Some states could tax Biden’s student loan debt relief
School bus driver detained for alleged DUI
Vt. school bus driver detained for alleged DUI