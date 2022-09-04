Plea for stolen adaptive bike to be returned

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Sep. 4, 2022
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - For anyone that lives in the Northeast Kingdom, be on the lookout for a big red recumbent or adaptive special bicycle. A very concerned mother says her son needs it back. Sam Sherburne is a 15 year old boy and has Autism. Because he is a bit bigger guy, his mother says its easier for him to use the recumbent bike. He keeps it at the Danville school where he uses it most to get around campus, but in August it was stolen. Police have pictures of the person who stole the bike. This was not an easy bike for Sam’s family to find, and they don’t make them anymore. Sam’s mother says she doesn’t want to get anybody in trouble, but she would like whom ever took the bike, to please return it, no questions asked.

“Like I said, I’m a teacher, kids are, they do silly things. You know, this is a mistake that I just hope that this kid will make right. That’s really the message, it would just mean the world to Sam if we could get the bike back,” said Sandra Sherburne of Danville.

Sherburne is urging the person who took the bike to return it discreetly, and just bring it back to the Danville school.

