Saying goodbye to well known VSP K-9 Maximus

Maximus
Maximus(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police officers in Vermont are saying farewell to a K-9 that has passed away.

Maximus captured hearts in 2016 when Trooper Nick Arlington posted a video of the dog helping him to wash the cruiser. Maximus jumping in and out of the hose stream brought smiles across the country. The former police K-9 lived a full life and was in retirement.

The Vermont Police Canine Association says its never easy to say goodbye to our pets, but it’s even more difficult to say goodbye to police partners. The Association says its sending condolences to Maximus’ handler and family, after ending his final watch Saturday.

To watch the previous story on Maximus, follow this link : https://youtu.be/e-1K9JEGJ60

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Champlain Valley Fair 2022
Champlain Valley Fair not immune to inflation
Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 105
2 NY teens in pickup crash die after contacting live wires
An inmate who tried to escape from the prison in Springfield last week will face charges. -...
Police release identity of inmate who tried to escape Vt. prison
A longtime Central Vermont holiday craft show is coming to an end. - File photo
Annual Barre craft show calling it quits

Latest News

New England Center for Circus Arts
New England Center for Circus Arts celebrating 15 years
South Burlington
Concern regarding pedestrian and bikers safety crossing I-89 in South Burlington
New England Center for Circus Arts celebrating 15 years
Concern regarding pedestrian and bikers safety crossing I-89 in South Burlington