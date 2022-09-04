Saying goodbye to well known VSP K-9 Maximus

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police officers in Vermont are saying farewell to a K-9 that has passed away.

Maximus captured hearts in 2016 when Trooper Nick Arlington posted a video of the dog helping him to wash the cruiser. Maximus jumping in and out of the hose stream brought smiles across the country. The former police K-9 lived a full life and was in retirement.

The Vermont Police Canine Association says its never easy to say goodbye to our pets, but it’s even more difficult to say goodbye to police partners. The Association says its sending condolences to Maximus’ handler and family, after ending his final watch Saturday.

To watch the previous story on Maximus, follow this link : https://youtu.be/e-1K9JEGJ60

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.