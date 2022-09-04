Teen shot by officer investigating sound of gunfire in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio teenager was hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting. Police were investigating after they heard shots fired.

According to Akron Police, officers were patrolling around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when they heard multiple shots fired. Officers drove to a home on Longview Avenue and approached the back to investigate.

Police say as officers approached the rear of the home, they encountered multiple male subjects, at least one of whom was armed with a handgun, WOIO reports.

During the encounter, one officer shot his department-issued weapon, striking a 16-year-old male suspect in the hand. Officers were able to take the subject into custody without further incident.

Officers administered first aid and called for an ambulance.

The 16-year-old was later transported to Akron Children’s Hospital in stable condition. His injury is considered non-life threatening.

Police say multiple firearms were recovered from the scene.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

