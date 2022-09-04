Vermont State Police patrol downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police troopers were stationed in downtown Burlington once again on Saturday night.

According to Acting Chief Jon Murad of the Burlington Police Department, troopers were requested to help assist with Labor Day weekend activities, as well as with college students being back in the area.

Troopers also assisted Burlington with the initial investigation into the homicide.

Murad says six Vermont state troopers were in the Queen City, as opposed to 10 the last time they were called in.

He says this is not indicative of a larger pattern of state police presence in the city.

