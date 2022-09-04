Vt. school bus driver detained for alleged DUI

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local school bus driver was detained yesterday after driving erratically down Shelburne road.

South Burlington police say on Saturday, the driver of a school bus, who remains unnamed, was transporting a sports team from Colchester when the bus was spotted driving erratically on Shelburne road.

The bus pulled into the parking lot of Rice High School, where the 911 caller told police he parked his car to block the school bus from travelling any further.

Police say they are still investigating the incident and the driver. They ask any eyewitnesses to the erratic driving to come forward.

