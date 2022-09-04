Vt. school bus driver detained for alleged DUI

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local school bus driver was detained yesterday after driving erratically down Shelburne road.

South Burlington police say on Saturday, the driver of a school bus, who remains unnamed, was transporting a sports team from Colchester when the bus was spotted driving erratically on Shelburne road.

The bus pulled into the parking lot of Rice High School, where the 911 caller told police he parked his car to block the school bus from travelling any further.

Police say they are still investigating the incident and the driver. They ask any eyewitnesses to the erratic driving to come forward.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.