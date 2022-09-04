Vt. State Police conduct Labor Day weekend saturation patrol

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During this Labor Day weekend, the Vermont State Police conducted what they’re calling “saturation patrols” on Interstate 89.

According to state police, the goal was to detect aggressive drivers, while also enforcing motor vehicle laws, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

During their patrol in the Berlin area, troopers had 13 traffic stops and issued 13 tickets, as well as one written warning. Of those that received tickets, state police say eight were traveling more than 90 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone.

The Vermont State Police is also reminding all motorists to drive responsibility, utilize a sober driver, leave a safe distance between vehicles, plan ahead, put their phones down and keep their heads up while driving, especially with increased traffic.

