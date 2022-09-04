What to Do: Sunday, September 4

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events in our region for Sunday, September 4, 2022.

The Rutland Area NAACP is hosting a Back to School hair clinic for BIPOC youth today.

From noon until 5 p.m. in Castleton, free braiding and barber appointments will be available to BIPOC youth from Bennington, Addison, and Rutland counties.

Participants will also receive a backpack with school supplies.

In New York’s North Country, the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum in Madrid is celebrating its 31st Annual Old Fashioned Harvest Exhibition.

From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. today, you can find antique tractors, educational presentations on Fort Tribute’s Civil War history, demonstrations, tractor pulls, and kids games. At noon there will be a chicken barbecue.

Admission is $5 per person, and children under 12 are free.

And finally, the Old Stone House Museum in Brownington is hosting a “Twilight Stars” party on Prospect Hill tonight.

From 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. there will be live music, food, a beer garden, and astronomy with an expert who will have telescopes on hand to help you explore the cosmos. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair to sit on for the event.

It’s $10 for all ages and free for children under 5.

