BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday brought a beautiful start to the Labor Day Weekend. Unfortunately, today and Labor Day aren’t looking as pleasant. A cold front will settle in here today, then stall out. While most of the region will have mostly cloudy skies, a few showers are possible. A thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Northern areas will slip behind the front, with a fall-like day expected. Highs will be steady in the 60s. Southern areas, on the other hand, will be much warmer, with highs expected to be in the low to mid 80s.

A low pressure is still expected to ride along the front on Labor Day, but latest models are pushing it farther to the south. Northern areas will just have the chance for showers, with some dry periods as well. Showers are still expected south, though they’re not looking as heavy now. We’ll keep an eye on it. Morning showers on Tuesday will give way to partly sunny skies for the afternoon.

The rest of the workweek will feature beautiful late summer weather, with highs in the upper 70s Wednesday, then into the low 80s Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday will continue to be warm, though there’s the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

