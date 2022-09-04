BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday was either like summer or fall, depending on where you were. A cold front stalled in the region, allowing cool, fall-like air to invade northern parts of the region, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Southern parts on the other hand, climbed into the mid to upper 80s. For Labor Day, a low pressure will ride along the front, and bring needed showers, though mainly south of the Champlain Valley. Some heavy downpours are possible near the Massachusetts border. It will be cool, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Showers will end south Tuesday morning, followed by partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

Mid to late week will feature very pleasant late summer weather. A strong area of high pressure will bring mostly sunny skies Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s Wednesday, then into the low 80s Thursday and Friday. Lows will be mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Warm weather will continue into next weekend, with highs in the low to possibly mid 80s on Saturday. A cold front might bring a few showers and thunderstorms Sunday, though some models hold that off until the following week.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.