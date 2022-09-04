BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday brought a beautiful start to the Labor Day Weekend. Unfortunately, Sunday and especially Labor Day aren’t looking as pleasant. A cold front will settle in here on Sunday, then stall out. While most of the region will have mostly cloudy skies, a few showers are possible, especially south. A thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Northern areas will slip behind the front, with a fall-like day expected. Highs will only reach the 60s. Southern areas, on the other hand, will be much warmer, with highs expected to be in the low to mid 80s.

A low pressure system will then ride along the front, and bring more numerous showers on Labor Day. Some heavy downpours are possible, especially south. Highs will hold in the 60s. Though not the best timing, the good news is that we’ll be getting beneficial rain. Morning showers on Tuesday will give way to partly sunny skies for the afternoon.

The rest of the workweek will feature beautiful late summer weather, with highs in the upper 70s Wednesday, then into the low 80s Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday will continue to be warm, though there’s the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

