17th Annual Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival

By Kiana Burks
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLYMOUTH, Vt. (WCAX) - The 17th Annual Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival taking place this Labor Day weekend at the President Calvin Coolidge State Historic. Vermont as well as internationally known musicians played for the crowds. The grounds, the childhood home of the 30th President of the United States. The event was free, but they are looking to collect food donations for the Vermont foodbank.

“Just bringing people together and seeing faces coming out year after year. sitting listening to music and looking at the beautiful hills is just... I wait for this all winter. people come to listen enjoy themselves and I think that kind of sets us apart from a bigger festival,” said Jay Ottaway, the producer of the Plymouth Folk and Blues festival.

And organizers say they’re already planning and looking forward to next labor day weekend, when they will host the festival again.

This event continues Sunday for those hoping to check it out.

