4 killed in New Hampshire crash

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire police department says four people died after a sport utility vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a van.

Rollinsford Police say the crash on Portland Avenue was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the eastbound SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the van.

The only occupant of the eastbound vehicle was declared dead at the scene of the crash as was one of the passengers in the other car.

The driver of the second vehicle and a second passenger were taken to areas hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

Police have not released the name of the driver of the car that crossed the center line.

The other three victims were from South Berwick, Maine.

