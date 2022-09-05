Bradford, Vermont plans a celebration for the opening of a new dog park at the end of September

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) -The Bradford Department of Parks and Recreation will host the grand opening of a dog park at the end of September.

The department said there will be fun not just for dogs but for humans too.

Beyond a dog show and obstacle course, organizers say there will be food and drink vendors -- as well as live bands.

The event is happening at Elizabeth’s Park on September 24th from 12 pm - 5 pm.

For more information on the event, visit the Bradford Parks and Rec Facebook page.

