Farmers helping farmers: Community chips in to help Vt. family after barn collapse

CLARENDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A story of tragedy is turning into one of hope for a Clarendon family that lost 30 cows to a barn collapse in a storm two weeks ago. Now, the community is stepping up to help.

“Cecil saw the barn pulling away from the rafters and jumped in and had the door in his hand and he jumped in and jumped on top of all five of us,” said Sarah Bromley of Fern Hill Farm.

“The lights went out as soon as I walked through the door,” said Cecil Bromley of Fern Hill Farm.

The Bromleys’ barn collapsed on Aug. 26.

“I expected the roof to fall on me and it just never did,” Cecil said.

When the family made it to safety, out of the milking parlor and outside, they say the wind had died down and they could survey the damage. Most important-- the family was OK.

“Very blessed that god has kept me alive for some purpose,” Cecil said.

But as the dust settled, the family found their milking herd cut in half, with cows buried in the barn.

“They gave their lives for what comes next, and you thank them for that, but you don’t think about it, else you get so mired down,” said Bridget Bowen of Fern Hill Farm.

But with half the herd trapped and time wasting away, the family jumped into action, calling friends, only to have an entire community respond. Within hours, hundreds were ripping at the rubble.

“They just kept lifting up the boards and lifting up the hay and uncovering more and more animals that survived and got up and went to pasture. It was a miracle,” Bridget said.

As the community rallied together to help-- neighbors, firefighters and farmers from all over the state-- they were lifting a burden off the family.

“Everybody’s generosity and outpour, it’s been amazing,” Sarah said, choking up.

The family’s church cooks meals, the neighbors check in and fundraisers have been created. And Fern Hill Farm found a way to continue operating.

“They’ve been there every milking, help me pull and push cows, and shake grain buckets and love on them,” Cecil said.

A neighboring farm allowed them to continue milking. And then came the donations to rebuild the herd.

“I can work with one dry cow... Bring three cows up from Vernon... Bring me 10 cows, 10 great big Holsteins... Brought me six cows... I still don’t know where all these cows came from,” Cecil said.

Before Fern Hill knew it, their herd was back 64 strong. The family credits agriculture’s strong roots for the generosity they received.

“They rally, they just rally, especially around a disaster, especially around a farm disaster,” Bridget said.

They plan to rebuild, bigger and better than before.

The family had been using the barn since 1938; it almost made it 100 years.

Now, thanks to the efforts of neighbors, friends, first responders and strangers, the family can keep looking 100 years into the future.

“Working with the land and being good stewards of the land, and keeping farming going, keeping agriculture going in the state of Vermont,” Bridget said.

