Former police lieutenant tasked with leading Vermont’s violence prevention efforts

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Dee Barbic, a retired Vermont State Police lieutenant, to lead the state’s Violence Prevention Task Force.

Barbic says the new task force will take a look at the policies the state has in place and what existing agencies are doing to prevent violence, and how to better focus those efforts.

The creation of the task force is part of the governor’s 10-point public safety plan.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: Is the governor’s plan a long-term solution to an immediate problem?

Dee Barbic: At this point where, you know, you’re certainly looking at the immediacy of the issues that we’re seeing in Vermont. I think as we lay out the task force and move forward we’ll have a better gauge for timelines and those kinds of things.

With the task force just getting started, Barbic says the roles the court system and mental health will play are still being determined.

Watch the video to see our Ike Bendavid’s full conversation with Dee Barbic.

