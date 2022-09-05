Group to restore aging graves of children at Burlington cemetery

Many gravestones in the Home for Destitute Children burial site at Lakeview Cemetery in Burlington have fallen into disrepair.(WCAX)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Old Cemetery Association will restore the aging graves of children at Lakeview Cemetery in Burlington.

The restoration will take place at the Home for Destitute Children burial site.

The Home for Destitute Children was started in 1866 by a group of middle-class and wealthy women in the city of Burlington, initially to serve orphans of the Civil War.

It serviced a wider population of children.

The cemetery association will repair, straighten and clean the monuments which have fallen into disrepair over the many years.

“They’re very inexpensive stone monuments, they didn’t want to put a lot of effort into it. So in Lakeview, you have these beautiful monuments that are very expensive, very ornate, and you have these poor children’s small marble stones to mark their burial site... and so we decided as a group that we would go in there and do a restoration effort,” said Tom Giffin, the president of the Vermont Old Cemetery Association.

The organization is inviting the community to head out to the site this Saturday and help with the restoration efforts. They will meet at Lakeview Cemetery on North Avenue at 8 a.m.

