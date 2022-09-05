Hopeful retailers ready as clock ticks down to legalized retail cannabis in Vermont

The retail license for the Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro is currently being reviewed by...
The retail license for the Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro is currently being reviewed by Vermont's Cannabis Control board.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board can start issuing retail licenses beginning on Oct. 1-- just weeks away. But businesses have been preparing for the big day for months.

A potential retailer in West Brattleboro is getting ready to open its doors.

“Yeah, things are definitely moving forward,” said Scott Sparks of the Vermont Bud Barn.

Sparks has been in the CBD market for years but he’s preparing to sell retail marijuana next door at the Vermont Bud Barn. His retail license is currently being reviewed by Vermont’s Cannabis Control board and Sparks has begun interviewing future employees.

“I was planning on running it for two weeks. In three days, I had over 150 applications,” he said.

Finding staff clearly will not be an issue. But Sparks did have challenges lining up a bank. He’s opted to work with a virtual bank after VSECU announced it was putting a hold on all future cannabis clients.

“Even though I got in all the paperwork on time and I have a longstanding relationship, I was not allowed to get an account,” Sparks said.

Construction at the Bud Barn is moving along. The safe and the security system are being installed this week.

Sparks has been visiting farms and meeting with growers.

“A lot of the-- I will call them top-tier growers-- have actually approached us because they want to be a part of my continued branding down here and they want to have a presence in southern Vermont,” he said.

Nearby businesses are also looking forward to getting in on the action.

“I’m excited for this part of West Brattleboro,” said Larisa Volkaeichyute, who owns an art gallery in the same building. “I feel like that will give the opportunity to showcase my work and showcase the work of other artists.”

According to officials at the Cannabis Control Board, retailers can begin selling marijuana as soon as their license is approved. That is scheduled to begin Oct. 1. Officials say they are on target to meet that deadline.

“The day I get to turn the key on that door will be one of the best days of my life,” Sparks said. “Just very exciting to finally get to this point after all these years.”

Sparks says once his retail license is approved, products should be on the shelves within three to four days.

Related Stories:

VSECU officials say pause on new cannabis accounts likely ‘temporary’

Vermont credit union puts pause on cannabis banking

Some banks creating roadblocks for emerging Vt. pot market

Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace

Dozens of cultivators ready for Vermont’s retail marijuana market

Vt. Cannabis Control Board issues more retail cultivation licenses

Vt. Cannabis Control Board issues 1st retail marijuana cultivation license

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Burlington are investigating a homicide-- the third in the city this year.
Burlington Police investigating 3rd homicide of year
New York State Police say they are investigating after a body was found in Plattsburgh Town.
New York State Police investigating death in Plattsburgh Town
Vermont State Police in downtown Burlington
Vermont State Police patrol downtown Burlington
A Vermont school bus driver was detained on Saturday after allegedly driving erratically in...
Vt. school bus driver detained for alleged erratic driving
Highgate woman arrested following fatal crash in Aug.
Highgate woman faces charges after fatal crash on Rt. 78

Latest News

Carl Sanborn
Police arrest Vermont man accused of sexually assaulting children
MiVT: OLM Leatherwork
Farmers helping farmers: Community chips in to help Vt. family after barn collapse
Monday Weathercast
Monday Weathercast
Housing project under construction in Morristown stirs controversy