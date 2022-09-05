Hopeful retailers ready as clock ticks down to legalized retail cannabis in Vermont

WEST BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board can start issuing retail licenses beginning on Oct. 1-- just weeks away. But businesses have been preparing for the big day for months.

A potential retailer in West Brattleboro is getting ready to open its doors.

“Yeah, things are definitely moving forward,” said Scott Sparks of the Vermont Bud Barn.

Sparks has been in the CBD market for years but he’s preparing to sell retail marijuana next door at the Vermont Bud Barn. His retail license is currently being reviewed by Vermont’s Cannabis Control board and Sparks has begun interviewing future employees.

“I was planning on running it for two weeks. In three days, I had over 150 applications,” he said.

Finding staff clearly will not be an issue. But Sparks did have challenges lining up a bank. He’s opted to work with a virtual bank after VSECU announced it was putting a hold on all future cannabis clients.

“Even though I got in all the paperwork on time and I have a longstanding relationship, I was not allowed to get an account,” Sparks said.

Construction at the Bud Barn is moving along. The safe and the security system are being installed this week.

Sparks has been visiting farms and meeting with growers.

“A lot of the-- I will call them top-tier growers-- have actually approached us because they want to be a part of my continued branding down here and they want to have a presence in southern Vermont,” he said.

Nearby businesses are also looking forward to getting in on the action.

“I’m excited for this part of West Brattleboro,” said Larisa Volkaeichyute, who owns an art gallery in the same building. “I feel like that will give the opportunity to showcase my work and showcase the work of other artists.”

According to officials at the Cannabis Control Board, retailers can begin selling marijuana as soon as their license is approved. That is scheduled to begin Oct. 1. Officials say they are on target to meet that deadline.

“The day I get to turn the key on that door will be one of the best days of my life,” Sparks said. “Just very exciting to finally get to this point after all these years.”

Sparks says once his retail license is approved, products should be on the shelves within three to four days.

Related Stories:

VSECU officials say pause on new cannabis accounts likely ‘temporary’

Vermont credit union puts pause on cannabis banking

Some banks creating roadblocks for emerging Vt. pot market

Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace

Dozens of cultivators ready for Vermont’s retail marijuana market

Vt. Cannabis Control Board issues more retail cultivation licenses

Vt. Cannabis Control Board issues 1st retail marijuana cultivation license

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.