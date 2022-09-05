Police arrest Vermont man accused of sexually assaulting children

VICTORY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police on Sunday arrested a Vermont man wanted for allegedly molesting children.

Vermont State Police say Carl Sanborn, 53, of Victory, was arrested for multiple charges of repeated aggravated sexual assault on a child and for lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

Sanborn was taken into custody in Victory at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. He was held at the Northeastern Correctional Facility without bail.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.