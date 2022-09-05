Police identify man stabbed to death on NH recreational trail

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire have identified the 75-year-old man who was stabbed to death Friday on a recreational trail in Manchester.

Investigators said Daniel Whitmore, of Manchester, was found at about 10:30 a.m. after Manchester police said they received a 911 call for an adult male suffering from stab wounds on a trail at the western edge of Nutt Pond.

He received medical treatment but was declared dead at the scene.

Police arrested Raymond Moore, 40, previously of Forest, Mississippi, and charged him with one count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death by stabbing the victim with a knife. Moore has no known current address, police said.

An autopsy performed Saturday determined the cause of death was multiple stab wounds and the manner of death a homicide.

Moore is set to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Tuesday.

